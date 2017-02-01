Toasted avocado Tartine

Ingredients:

• 2 slices of sourdough bread

• 2 ripe avocados

• 2 tsp citrus cumin salt

• pinch of cumin seeds

For the Citrus Cumin Salt:

• sea salt

• lemon zest

• cumin

• red pepper flakes

Instructions:

1. Toast the slices of bread, meanwhile prepare the citrus cumin salt (SEE BELOW).

2. Slice each avocado in half, reserving 1/2 of one avocado for slices. Scoop the rest into a bowl and mash gently with a fork. Season to taste with sea salt, black pepper and lemon juice.

3. Spread the avocado mash across the toasted bread, and sprinkle with citrus cumin salt and sprinkle with chia seeds. Top with avocado slices.

To Prepare Citrus Cumin Salt: To prepare, simply mix all the ingredients together.

