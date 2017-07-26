Thirsty Lion's Smoked Chicken and Pesto Pizza

Ingredients:
· Pizza dough
· Pizza sauce
· Grated Mozzarella cheese
· Smoked or grilled chicken
· Grilled zucchini
· Grilled yellow squash
· Grilled asparagus
· Chopped Red bell pepper
· Chopped red onion
· Roasted garlic
· Sundried tomatoes
· Feta cheese
· Basil
· Crushed red pepper flakes
· Pesto herb blend
· Extra virgin olive oil
· Reggiano cheese
Directions:
· Grill chicken, zucchini, yellow squash and asparagus.
· Spread pizza sauce on raw pizza dough and top with grated cheese, feta cheese, Reggiano cheese, chicken, red pepper flakes, all vegetables, pesto and basil.
· Bake until dough cooked through (you can follow directions from store bought pizza dough) and top pizza with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil when done baking.
