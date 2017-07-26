KPNX
Close

Thirsty Lion's Smoked Chicken and Pesto Pizza

Thirsty Lion and Chef Zachary Castro , KPNX 8:51 AM. MST July 26, 2017

Ingredients:

·         Pizza dough

·         Pizza sauce

·         Grated Mozzarella cheese

·         Smoked or grilled chicken

·         Grilled zucchini

·         Grilled yellow squash

·         Grilled asparagus

·         Chopped Red bell pepper

·         Chopped red onion

·         Roasted garlic

·         Sundried tomatoes

·         Feta cheese

·         Basil

·         Crushed red pepper flakes

·         Pesto herb blend

·         Extra virgin olive oil

·         Reggiano cheese

 

Directions:

·         Grill chicken, zucchini, yellow squash and asparagus.

·         Spread pizza sauce on raw pizza dough and top with grated cheese, feta cheese, Reggiano cheese, chicken, red pepper flakes, all vegetables, pesto and basil.

·         Bake until dough cooked through (you can follow directions from store bought pizza dough) and top pizza with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil when done baking. 

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories