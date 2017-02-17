Thin Mint Tarte

Thin Mint Shells

Ingredients:

1.5 Lb Butter

2 Cups sugar

2 Cups Brown Sugar

3 Teaspoons Baking Soda

2 Teaspoons Vanilla

6 eggs

6 Cups Flour

3 tea Spoons salt

2 boxes Thin Mint

Directions:

Mix butter, sugar , brown sugar, vanilla. Add eggs, slowly add flour 2 crushed boxes of Thin Mints Refig for 15 Mins. Roll out dough

Add flour as needed, spray tarte pans, fill each tarte shell. Bank for 20 Mins 350 degrees

Let shells cool, then fill and enjoy!

Pudding Filling

Ingredients:

5 Table Spoons Corn Starch

1/2 tea Spoon salt

4.5 Cups whole Milk

6 egg yolks

3 Table Spoon Butter

1 tea spoon Vanilla

1 Vanilla Bean

9oz Nutella or Chocolate Chips

Directions:

Bring Milk to boil, combine Egg yolks, salt, vanilla, and corn starch in a separate bowl. Temper the hot cream mixture into the yolks. Then pour it over the chocolate and butter. Transfer to new container and cover with plastic wrap. Once cooled, pour the ganache over the top. Wrap with plastic and store in refrigerator till service.

