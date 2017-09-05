KPNX
The Ranchera

Chef Luis, Abuelo's , KPNX 12:14 PM. MST September 05, 2017

The Ranchera

 

Ingredients:

 

Salsa Ranchera

Cream Sauce

Espinaca

Guacamole

Corn Tortillas

Mixed Shredded Cheese

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Onions

 

 

Procedure:

 

1.       Place 1½ oz. of Espinaca in a tortilla and roll. Center enchilada on platter. Top with 2 oz. of Ranchera sauce and garnish with ¼ oz. mixed cheese.

2.       Place 1½ oz. of guacamole in a tortilla and roll. Top with 2 oz. of cream sauce and ¼ oz. mixed cheese.

3.      Grill chicken breast until done.

4.       Place 2 oz. of grilled onions on plate.

5.      Remove chicken breast from grill. Slice into ¼"strips on a bias.

6.      Place chicken on top of grilled onions

 

 

