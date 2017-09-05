The Ranchera
Ingredients:
Salsa Ranchera
Cream Sauce
Espinaca
Guacamole
Corn Tortillas
Mixed Shredded Cheese
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Onions
Procedure:
1. Place 1½ oz. of Espinaca in a tortilla and roll. Center enchilada on platter. Top with 2 oz. of Ranchera sauce and garnish with ¼ oz. mixed cheese.
2. Place 1½ oz. of guacamole in a tortilla and roll. Top with 2 oz. of cream sauce and ¼ oz. mixed cheese.
3. Grill chicken breast until done.
4. Place 2 oz. of grilled onions on plate.
5. Remove chicken breast from grill. Slice into ¼"strips on a bias.
6. Place chicken on top of grilled onions
