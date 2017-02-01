Sriracha Pork Dip

Ingredients:

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup cup

1/4 cup sriracha hot sauce

1 cup (4 oz.) shredded Cheddar cheese

2 (8 oz.) pkgs. light cream cheese

1 Smithfield Teriyaki Marinated Fresh Pork Tenderloin, cooked according to package directions

1/4 cup mayonnaise

Preparation:



1. Heat oven to 350°F. Beat cream cheese and honey together until smooth. Spread in bottom of 13x9x2 inch baking pan.

2. Finely dice cooked pork tenderloin. Mix with sriracha sauce and mayonnaise until evenly blended. Pour over cream cheese in baking pan.

3. Top with Cheddar cheese and green onions. Bake at 350°F. for 20 minutes until bubbly and cheese has melted. Serve with tortilla chips, crackers or celery for dipping.

Full recipe here.

(© 2017 KPNX)