Sasha Raj's Watermelon Gazpacho

Watermelon Gazpacho

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 large tomato, pureed

• 1/2 Serrano chile

• 2 cups cubed fresh watermelon

• 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tablespoons minced red onion

• 1/2 cucumber, seeded and minced

• 2 tablespoons minced fresh dill, plus more for garnish

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

In a blender, puree the tomatoes, chile, and 1/2 of the watermelon. Pour in the red wine vinegar and olive oil and pulse. Add the onion, cucumber and dill and season with salt and pepper. Puree until smooth. Pour into chilled bowls and sprinkle with dill, feta, and remaining watermelon. Serve.

