Samoa Cookie Toffee

Ingredients:

2 boxes (7 ounces) Girl Scout Samoa Cookies

1½ cups butter

1 ¾ cups sugar

3 tablespoons corn syrup

3 tablespoons water

Directions:

Place the cookies in a gallon sized zippered plastic bag and smash with rolling pin until crumbled. Sprinkle half of the crumbles on a small baking sheet lined with foil.Cut butter into cubes and place in the 3- quart saucepan over medium heat. Add sugar, water and corn syrup and bring to boil. Attach candy thermometer and let boil until mixture reaches 302 degrees. (Hard Crack Stage) Remove from heat and quickly pour over crumbled cookies, spreading evenly with a spatula or wooden spoon. Top with remaining crumbled Samoas pressing down gently. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight. Break into pieces.

