Red Velvet Panckaes

John Stidham, Original Breakfast House , KPNX 12:29 PM. MST January 25, 2017

DRY INGREDIENTS

  1 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

  1 tspn salt

  2 tbsp. white sugar

  2 tsp. baking powder

  1 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa

 

WET INGREDIENTS                                     

  2 eggs beaten

  1 1/4 cups of milk

  1 tsp. vanilla extract

  1 tsp. distilled white vinegar

  1/2 tsp. red food coloring

  1/4 cup melted butter

 

Whisk all the dry ingredients together

Whisk all the wet ingredients together (except the melted butter)

Now slowly add the dry to the wet, mixing with wooden spoon until mixed well leaving lumps and not over whipping

Now drizzle in the melted butter (1/4 cup) mixing till incorporated

CREAM CHEESE GLAZE

  mix together

  1 4oz pkg cream cheese (softened)

  1 cup of powdered sugar (sifted)

  1 tsp. vanilla extract

  Thin with milk to desired thickness

 

Heat griddle to 350 to 360 degrees

Spray lightly with butter type spray or wipe with oiled cloth

 

Pour/ladle on desired portion size

Turn when bubbles are forming about one inch from the sides

Cook till desired doneness on both sides

 

Plate and drizzle with cream cheese glaze

(© 2017 KPNX)


