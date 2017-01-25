Red Velvet Panckaes

DRY INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour
1 tspn salt
2 tbsp. white sugar
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa
WET INGREDIENTS
2 eggs beaten
1 1/4 cups of milk
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. distilled white vinegar
1/2 tsp. red food coloring
1/4 cup melted butter
Whisk all the dry ingredients together
Whisk all the wet ingredients together (except the melted butter)
Now slowly add the dry to the wet, mixing with wooden spoon until mixed well leaving lumps and not over whipping
Now drizzle in the melted butter (1/4 cup) mixing till incorporated
CREAM CHEESE GLAZE
mix together
1 4oz pkg cream cheese (softened)
1 cup of powdered sugar (sifted)
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Thin with milk to desired thickness
Heat griddle to 350 to 360 degrees
Spray lightly with butter type spray or wipe with oiled cloth
Pour/ladle on desired portion size
Turn when bubbles are forming about one inch from the sides
Cook till desired doneness on both sides
Plate and drizzle with cream cheese glaze
(© 2017 KPNX)
