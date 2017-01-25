Red Velvet Panckaes

DRY INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

1 tspn salt

2 tbsp. white sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa

WET INGREDIENTS

2 eggs beaten

1 1/4 cups of milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. distilled white vinegar

1/2 tsp. red food coloring

1/4 cup melted butter

Whisk all the dry ingredients together

Whisk all the wet ingredients together (except the melted butter)

Now slowly add the dry to the wet, mixing with wooden spoon until mixed well leaving lumps and not over whipping

Now drizzle in the melted butter (1/4 cup) mixing till incorporated

CREAM CHEESE GLAZE

mix together

1 4oz pkg cream cheese (softened)

1 cup of powdered sugar (sifted)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Thin with milk to desired thickness

Heat griddle to 350 to 360 degrees

Spray lightly with butter type spray or wipe with oiled cloth

Pour/ladle on desired portion size

Turn when bubbles are forming about one inch from the sides

Cook till desired doneness on both sides

Plate and drizzle with cream cheese glaze

(© 2017 KPNX)