Sunshine Daisy

Ingredients

2 oz vanilla bean infused tequila

2/3 oz preserved lemon syrup ( 1:1 sugar and water syrup blended with preserved lemons)

3 dashes of local orange bitters

1 oz lime juice

Directions:

Shaken and double strained over fresh ice with an edible flower garnish

Preserved Meyer Lemon Cookies

Serves: 48 cookies

Ingredients

• 3/4 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

• 1/2 cup cornstarch

• 1/2 cup confectioner's sugar

• 1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 tablespoon lemon zest

• 1-1/2 tablespoons fresh meyer lemon juice

For the Lemon Glaze

• 1/2 cup confectioner's sugar

• 1 tablespoon preserved meyer lemon skin

• 2 tablespoons fresh meyer lemon juice

Instructions

1. Cream together the butter, cornstarch, and confectioner's sugar until well-combined, about 3 minutes. Add flour to the butter mixture until just combined. Add the minced preserved lemon and the lemon juice. Beat until thoroughly mixed and a soft dough is formed.

2. Divide the dough in half and turn each half out onto a piece of parchment or waxed paper. Form each half into a 1-inch roll, twisting the ends of the paper to seal. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

3. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350ºF. Slice the dough into ¼-inch slices and place onto a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake until set, about 10 minutes. Cookies will not brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

For the Meyer Lemon Glaze

1. Add the confectioner's sugar to a medium mixing bowl. Stir in the preserved lemon skin and lemon juice, stirring until the glaze is smooth.

2. Once the lemon shortbread cookies have cooled completely, spoon about ½ teaspoon of glaze onto each cookie and spread around the center of the cookie. Allow the glaze to set and serve

