Pico De Mango

Ingredients:

5 oz Red Onion

1 oz Red Chile

7 oz Tomato

½ oz Cilantro

½ oz Lime Juice

½ tsp Kosher Salt

½ tsp Black Pepper

4 oz Diced Mango

Directions:

1. Wash all vegetables

2. Dice red onion, tomato into ¼ by ¼ pieces

3. Chop serrano chile and cilantro, as finely chopped as possible

4. Diced mango into ¼” pieces

5. Add salt, pepper and lime juice and mix all ingredients thoroughly by hand

6. Add mango last and mix

