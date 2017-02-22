KPNX
Close

Pico De Mango

Chef Iker Castillo, Macayos , KPNX 8:47 AM. MST February 22, 2017

Ingredients:

5 oz Red Onion

1 oz Red Chile

7 oz Tomato

½ oz Cilantro

½ oz Lime Juice

½ tsp Kosher Salt

½ tsp Black Pepper

4 oz Diced Mango

Directions:

1.      Wash all vegetables

2.      Dice red onion, tomato into ¼ by ¼ pieces

3.      Chop serrano chile and cilantro, as finely chopped as possible

4.      Diced mango into ¼” pieces 

5.      Add salt, pepper and lime juice and mix all ingredients thoroughly by hand  

6.      Add mango last and mix

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories