Pico De Mango

Ingredients:
5 oz Red Onion
1 oz Red Chile
7 oz Tomato
½ oz Cilantro
½ oz Lime Juice
½ tsp Kosher Salt
½ tsp Black Pepper
4 oz Diced Mango
Directions:
1. Wash all vegetables
2. Dice red onion, tomato into ¼ by ¼ pieces
3. Chop serrano chile and cilantro, as finely chopped as possible
4. Diced mango into ¼” pieces
5. Add salt, pepper and lime juice and mix all ingredients thoroughly by hand
6. Add mango last and mix
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs