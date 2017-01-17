Peppermint Patties

Ingredients:

3 cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons half and half or cream

2 teaspoons peppermint extract

Dipping chocolate (at least 8 oz)

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, combine powdered sugar, butter, cream and peppermint. Dough should be pliable but not sticky.

Form dough into a ball, adding a little more powdered sugar if necessary.

Roll out to a log about 1 1/2 to 2 inches in diameter.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

When dough has firmed up, with a sharp knife, cut into 1/4 inch slices.

Immediately dip into chocolate. Using two forks, coat the disk completely and then set on a tray lined with parchment paper.

Refrigerate to harden.

(© 2017 KPNX)