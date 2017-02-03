Oven Baked Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

20-30 Chicken wings, (without wing tips)

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup soy sauce

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/2 teaspoon Chinese Five Spices Powder*

1/2 cup melted butter for basting

BBQ sauce of your choice (spicy preferred)

Directions:

If chicken wings are whole, cut wings at the joint and discard the tips. (Note: if you buy frozen chicken wings they generally come with wings removed.)

In a medium bowl, whisk together brown sugar, soy sauce, dry mustard, red pepper flakes and Five Spice Powder, mixing until brown sugar is dissolved and ingredients are well combined. Wash chicken, pat dry and place in a shallow glass casserole dish.

Pour marinade over chicken, turning chicken pieces to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 8 to 24 hours. (I found that 8 hours gives the chicken a nice flavor.)

When ready to bake, pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with foil.

Spray with cooking spray or brush lightly with oil. Discard marinade and place chicken on baking sheet, leaving a little space in between wings. During the cooking process, baste with butter on both sides. Roast for about 1 hour, or until wings are a rich golden to dark brown and meat thermometer reads 165 degrees. When done, brush lightly with BBQ sauce if desired, or serve BBQ sauce on the side.

Jan's Note: Another way to bake the chicken wings is to place a cooling rack on the foil-lined baking sheet. Place the chicken wings on the rack which will allow some of the grease to drip down and this method also provides for a crispier wing.

(© 2017 KPNX)