Make-Ahead Scrambled Egg Casserole

Jan's Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:

8 slices of bread (cubed)

1 pound bacon (cooked and chopped or crumbled)

1 pound smoked sausage or breakfast sausage (cooked and crumbled)

2 cups cheddar cheese (cubed or shredded)

1 cup jack cheese (cubed or shredded)

1 can diced green chilies (approximately 27 ounces)

1 dozen large eggs

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

Butter a 9 x 13 inch casserole dish.

Layer the bread, bacon, sausage, cheeses and green chilies.

In a large bowl beat together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper to combine. (The more you beat, the fluffier the casserole.)

Pour egg and milk mixture over the casserole ingredients.

Cover and refrigerate overnight.

When ready to serve, heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 1 hour.

Cut into squares and serve warm.

