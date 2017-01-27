Magic Lemon Cake

Ingredients:

4 eggs, separated (room temperature)

1/2 cup powdered sugar

½ cup butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

3/4 cup all purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cup milk, lukewarm

¼ cup fresh lemon juice (1 large lemon)

Zest from one lemon

Powdered sugar for dusting cake

Berries, optional

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 8 inch x 8 inch baking dish or line it with parchment paper.Separate eggs. In a bowl, blend egg whites to stiff peaks and set aside.In another bowl, beat the egg yolks with the powdered sugar until color becomes a light pale yellow.Add butter and vanilla, mixing well. Add flour and salt and mix to fully incorporate. Add lemon juice, lemon zest and then slowly add the milk, mixing well. (Batter will be very runny.) Add the egg whites and gently fold them in using a spatula or a whisk. Pour batter into baking dish and bake for about 50 minutes or until the top is lightly golden and the cake is firm to the touch. Let set for several hours or overnight for the layers to form. Once cake has cooled, dust top with powdered sugar. Garnish with berries, optional.

