Last Minute Bread Hack

Ingredients:

1 canister of refrigerated biscuit dough

1/4 cup melted butter

1 egg white slightly beaten with fork

Directions

#1 For the Clover

Slice one biscuit in three equal parts.

Roll each part into a ball and combine them into a clover

#2 Triple Stack

Pull apart 3 layers from one biscuit and then stack them on top of each other.

Then, with a chopstick or wooden spoon handle, press right down the center.

#3 The Knot

Cut a biscuit into three slices. Roll each one into a rope and then make a knot.

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Place your bread designs in a buttered muffin tin.

Then glaze with either butter or egg white. The butter makes them taste good, the egg white makes them shiny, Top with spices and shredded cheese if desired. Bake for about 15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve hot

