Kentucky bourbon cake balls, a Hamilton family tradition

The chocolate-covered treats are a tradition for the family of Team 12's Brandon Hamilton.

Ingredients

1 - 9x13 yellow cake

16 ounces white icing, Vanilla, Plain, Butter Cream

6 ounces pecans, chopped

2 cups chocolate bark or chips, for melting

Dozens of whole pecans for topping

1/2 cup of Bourbon

Directions

1. Before you bake the cake, start soaking chopped pecans in 1/2 cup of bourbon

2. Bake 9x13 yellow cake, allow to cool

3. Crumble cooled cake into mixing bowl. Add icing and pour soaked pecans/bourbon onto crumbled cake

4. Mix together with a mixer or by hand until it's a moist, pasty consistency

5. Spread mixture back into cake pan

6. Chill in refrigerator for 2 to 3 hours

7. Cut mixture into rows of small squares with enough to roll into golf ball size balls

8. Roll mixture into dozens of golf ball size balls and place on wax paper

9. Chill rolled balls in refrigerator or freezer for 2 to 3 hours

10. Once cooled, melt chocolate as directed and quickly cover Bourbon Balls with chocolate

11. Place 1 pecan on top of each Bourbon Ball

12. Place back in refrigerator until chocolate has hardened

