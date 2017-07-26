Jan's Pork Ribs in Caramel Bourbon Sauce

Ingredients:

4 pounds pork ribs, cut into about 3 or 4 portions ( I used baby back ribs)

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

3/4 cup beer ( I used Anchor Steam Lager)

1/4 cup bourbon ( I used Jack Daniels)

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons tomato paste or ketchup

1/2 teaspoon packed fresh grated ginger

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons Sriracha sauce

2 teaspoons Dijon or brown mustard

1 teaspoon sea salt (I used Pink Himalayan)

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional for more heat

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a Dutch oven or heavy bottomed saucepan, over high heat, stir granulated sugar with 1/2 cup water until sugar dissolves, then bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low and cook, stirring only a few times, until liquid is a rich amber color like maple syrup, about 10 minutes. (Don't burn the sugar.)

Turn off the heat, and stir in the brown sugar and beer. The mixture will steam and may harden at this point. (It will dissolve as it heats back up.)

Stir in the bourbon, tomato paste or ketchup, vinegar, ginger, soy sauce, Sriracha, mustard, salt, pepper and optional red pepper flakes, stirring until ingredients are combined. Place ribs in the pot and bring sauce to a boil.

With tongs, turn the ribs over so that the sauce coats all parts of the ribs. Cover, place in oven and roast for about 1 1/2 to 2 hours, basting the ribs two or three times during the cooking process to coat. When ribs are tender and internal temperate reaches 165 degrees, uncover, baste and allow to cook for another 30 minutes. Sauce will thicken and produce a glaze. ( Do not let the sauce burn, as it will impart a strong, bitter taste.) Brush glaze over ribs one final time and serve hot or warm. Serves 4-6.

(My How To Video on Facebook/jandatri1)

© 2017 KPNX-TV