Jan's Moraccan Chicken in a Tagine

Ingredients

Meat

8 skinless, boneless chicken thighs

Produce

1 lb baby potatoes, halved

2 cups cherry tomatoes

10 dried apricots

8 cloves garlic

10 dried apricots

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons fresh parsley

For the Spices:

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon cinnamon, ground

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

Heat tagine in oven at 200 degrees for about 20 minutes. Then, preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a small bowl combine the spices together.

Clean the chicken and pat dry. Rub or sprinkle spices over the chicken. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to the tagine then place the chicken in the tagine.

In a bowl toss together the potatoes, tomatoes, garlic, and apricots. Drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil over the potatoes and season generously with salt and pepper. Toss everything together and add to the tagine. Spread the potatoes around the chicken.

Cover the tagine with the lid and bake in the oven for about 1 hour. Check for doneness and continue cooking until chicken reaches 165 degrees internal temperature. Stir juices over top of chicken and vegetables.

Garnish with fresh parsley and serve in the tagine.

Serves 6

© 2017 KPNX-TV