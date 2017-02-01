Jalapeno Bacon Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:

4 strips Smithfield Hometown Original Bacon

4 bread slices

2 good sized Jalapeños

1 slice Mozzarella

1 slice Cheddar

1 slice Pepper Jack

Cooking Instructions:

1. Cook bacon over medium heat for 2-3 minutes

2. Slice jalapeños in little half circles and sauté in the leftover bacon fat

3. Butter the non-greased side of the bread. Sprinkle on jalapeños and bacon

4. Top with cheese of your choice

5. Finally, top with the 2nd slice of bread, greased side facing out

