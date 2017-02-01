Jalapeno Bacon Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:
4 strips Smithfield Hometown Original Bacon
4 bread slices
2 good sized Jalapeños
1 slice Mozzarella
1 slice Cheddar
1 slice Pepper Jack
Cooking Instructions:
1. Cook bacon over medium heat for 2-3 minutes
2. Slice jalapeños in little half circles and sauté in the leftover bacon fat
3. Butter the non-greased side of the bread. Sprinkle on jalapeños and bacon
4. Top with cheese of your choice
5. Finally, top with the 2nd slice of bread, greased side facing out
