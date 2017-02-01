KPNX
Close

Jalapeno Bacon Grilled Cheese

Whitney Bond - Food Blogger & Lifestyle Expert , KPNX 12:21 PM. MST February 01, 2017

Ingredients:

 

4 strips Smithfield Hometown Original Bacon

4 bread slices

2 good sized Jalapeños

1 slice Mozzarella

1 slice Cheddar

1 slice Pepper Jack

 

Cooking Instructions:

 

1. Cook bacon over medium heat for 2-3 minutes

2. Slice jalapeños in little half circles and sauté in the leftover bacon fat

3. Butter the non-greased side of the bread. Sprinkle on jalapeños and bacon

4. Top with cheese of your choice

5. Finally, top with the 2nd slice of bread, greased side facing out

 

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories