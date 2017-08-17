Ideas and tips for the healthy lunchbox

Shannon Dougherty and her daughter Dylan show us some healthy lunch options.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - As kids head back to school, I teamed up with Shannon Dougherty of Fit Mom Diet and her daughter Dylan to show parents healthy meals as part of our lunchbox hacks series.

Here are some ideas and tips Shannon gave us:

MINI BAGEL SANDWICH, BBQ Chicken: Roasted chicken, melted low fat cheese, BBQ sauce. Limit amount of BBQ sauce or find a low sugar sauce.

TASTY THERMOS: Eat leftovers, save money and don't waste food.

STAR SANDWICH: Use cookie cutters to create fun sandwich masterpieces your kids will enjoy eating. peanut butter and jelly, or even turkey sandwiches can be cut with a cookie cutter. Who likes crust anyway?

TURKEY WRAP: Add turkey or favorite protein, vegetables, laughing cow cheese and wrap it up!

MOM TIPS:

- Prep and package sliced veggies for a grab-and-go snack.

- Buy a roasted chicken to save time on dinners and use for lunches the next day.

- Have your kids help! If they enjoy what they are making and eating, HOPEFULLY it will go in their belly and not the trash. They feel independent and accomplished when the process is done!

- Cookie cutters let your kids help create a special sandwich shape.

- Healthy dipping sauces makes eating vegetables more enjoyable.

© 2017 KPNX-TV