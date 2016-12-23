Holiday recipes: Matt Mauro's 'Jingle Juice'

Jingle Juice is a holiday drink recipe that's light and refreshing and can be made with or without alcohol. (Photo: Matt Mauro/12 News)

If you can imagine (and are interested in) a drink that tastes like a Christmas tree, then you should try "Jingle Juice."

Rosemary and thyme give it the holiday taste and club soda makes it refreshing. It can be made with or without alcohol, so anyone can enjoy it.

I first had this with some family members and friends on Christmas Eve 2015 at a restaurant in St. Petersburg, Florida, and have toyed around with the recipe to be able to replicate it.

Try it for yourself!

Ingredients:

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of water

3 twigs of rosemary

3 twigs of thyme

3 ounces of cranberry juice

3 ounces of club soda

3/4 ounce of vodka (optional)

lemon zest

fresh ginger

ice

extra rosemary for garnish (optional)

Directions:

1. Combine sugar, water and 2 twigs of rosemary and thyme in a pan.

2. Boil until the sugar dissolves.

3. Add the final twigs of rosemary and thyme and let cool. This creates simple syrup. (You can make this ahead of time and refrigerate.)

4. In a shaker, combine ice, 1/2 of small jigger (3/4 ounce) of simple syrup, cranberry juice and vodka (optional).

5. Shake ingredients until well mixed.

6. In a small to medium sized glass, add ice and 3 ounces of soda water. (Add an extra 1.5 ounces if omitting vodka.)

7. Dump in shaker contents and stir.

8. Shave off a fresh piece of ginger and add to glass.

9. Add a small piece of lemon zest to mixture as well.

10. Garnish it with a twig of rosemary, if you'd like.

11. Enjoy!

