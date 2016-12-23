Holiday hack: How to make an apple pie caramel apple

Tempe Marketplace's Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory owner Justin Linaberger demonstrates how to make a traditional apple pie alternative for the holidays. (Photo: 12 News)

This holiday, skip the same-old-same apple pie and go with an apple pie caramel apple!

Here are tips from the experts at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at Tempe Marketplace for making that special caramel apple at home.

- Start with a Granny Smith apple. Most other varieties of apples don't stand up to the heat of the caramel and end up cooking.

- The caramel should be heated at a lower temperature for a longer period of time. In the microwave, heat it up in short bursts and check it continuously to make sure it's not burning or getting too thick.

- Let the caramel cool, then dip in melted white chocolate. Twirl the apple stick to remove excess.

- Roll in a brown sugar and cinnamon mixture. Ratio is up to you. The experts tend to put more brown sugar than cinnamon.

- Place on wax paper.

- When slicing, don't use an apple slicer. That will tear off the topping, especially if you add more goodies to your apple. Instead, use a sharp knife and slice down next to the stick rotating the apple four times while slicing each time. This will make eight perfect slices for sharing.

Enjoy!

