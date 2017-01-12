Gulf Shrimp with Arugula, Fennel and Winter Citrus

Ingredients:

1/2 lb. shrimp thawed and shells removed

2 Tablespoons of Olive oil

A pinch of Red Pepper flakes

1 Tsp. Garlic

2 Ounces White wine (Chardonnay)

2 ounces Orange Juice

Salt and white pepper to taste

Directions:

In a bowl toss the Shrimp with the olive oil, garlic and the red chili flakes. Let marinate for 10 minutes. Heat a sauté pan on high heat. Add the shrimp. Once the shrimp is cooked half way add white wine. Once the white wine is reduced almost dry add the orange juice and 1 tablespoon of butter. Reduce until syrupy. Pour out the shrimp into a flat small pan and allow to cool in the refrigerator.

For the Salad

½ lb. of cleaned wild Arugula

Shaved Fennel

Frisée

Orange segments

Meyer Lemon segments

Grapefruit segments

For the dressing

2 ounces Meyer Lemon juice

1 Tablespoon of local Honey

4 ounces on olive oil

Salt and white pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients together and season to taste

