Gulf Shrimp with Arugula, Fennel and Winter Citrus

Ingredients:
1/2 lb. shrimp thawed and shells removed
2 Tablespoons of Olive oil
A pinch of Red Pepper flakes
1 Tsp. Garlic
2 Ounces White wine (Chardonnay)
2 ounces Orange Juice
Salt and white pepper to taste
Directions:
In a bowl toss the Shrimp with the olive oil, garlic and the red chili flakes. Let marinate for 10 minutes. Heat a sauté pan on high heat. Add the shrimp. Once the shrimp is cooked half way add white wine. Once the white wine is reduced almost dry add the orange juice and 1 tablespoon of butter. Reduce until syrupy. Pour out the shrimp into a flat small pan and allow to cool in the refrigerator.
For the Salad
½ lb. of cleaned wild Arugula
Shaved Fennel
Frisée
Orange segments
Meyer Lemon segments
Grapefruit segments
For the dressing
2 ounces Meyer Lemon juice
1 Tablespoon of local Honey
4 ounces on olive oil
Salt and white pepper to taste
Mix all ingredients together and season to taste
(© 2017 KPNX)
