Grilled and Sliced Rib Eye with Wild Mushroom Ragout

Ingredients:

1 T of unsalted butter

1 Rib eye

1 large shallot

4 oz of Chanterelles, Oyster, Trumpet or Crimini Mushrooms, cleaned and thickly sliced

2 oz of Cognac

2 oz of Beef stock

¼ cup of Mascarpone

2 T of Crème Fraiche

1T of Chives, minced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to tast

Directions:

1. Heat a grill or grill pan to high heat. Season the steaks with salt and pepper; Grill over moderately high heat, turning once or twice, for about 8 minutes total for medium-rare. Transfer the steaks to a large platter and keep warm.

2. Heat butter in a sauce pan until very hot. Add the shallots to the pan and cook over

moderate heat, stirring, until slightly softened and aromatic, about 1 minute.

3. Add the mushrooms to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 2 minutes.

4. Add the cognac to the pan (off the flame) and deglaze the pan. Add the stock, mascarpone and crème fraiche to the pan and simmer until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes.

5. Add any accumulated juices from the steaks on the platter to the sauce in the pan Stir in the chives and adjust seasonings to taste. Spoon the sauce over the steaks and serve with roasted fingerling potatoes, cauliflower puree or roasted vegetables.

