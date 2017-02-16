KPNX
Green Chile Pork Stew

Chef Grant Gates, La Sala Tequila Cantina , KPNX 2:24 PM. MST February 16, 2017

Ingredients: 
Pork Shoulder
Yellow Onion
Garlic
Ground Cumin
Ground Coriander
Jalapeno Powder
Green Chile Powder
Onion Powder
Chicken Stock
Salt
Pepper
Green Chile Mix
Blended oil
 
Directions: 
Trim fat off of pork and cut into Large dice, season with salt and pepper, 
sear pork in 3 Tbsp of blended oil, 5 to 7 min,  drain fat and reserve
Medium dice onion, mince garlic, set aside
add all spices together except the salt and pepper used for the pork shoulder
In rondo heat 1/4 cup of oil over medium high heat, add the onion and garlic, 
cook until soft and translucent, add all of the spices and allow to toast for 2 min.
add chicken stock, seared pork, green Chile mix, let simmer for 1.5 hours 
once the pork is tender.
 

 

