Green Chile Pork Stew

Ingredients:

Pork Shoulder

Yellow Onion

Garlic

Ground Cumin

Ground Coriander

Jalapeno Powder

Green Chile Powder

Onion Powder

Chicken Stock

Salt

Pepper

Green Chile Mix

Blended oil

Directions:

Trim fat off of pork and cut into Large dice, season with salt and pepper,

sear pork in 3 Tbsp of blended oil, 5 to 7 min, drain fat and reserve

Medium dice onion, mince garlic, set aside

add all spices together except the salt and pepper used for the pork shoulder

In rondo heat 1/4 cup of oil over medium high heat, add the onion and garlic,

cook until soft and translucent, add all of the spices and allow to toast for 2 min.

add chicken stock, seared pork, green Chile mix, let simmer for 1.5 hours

once the pork is tender.