French Toast Bites

Ingredients:

Bread

2 eggs

1/4 cup of milk

Pinch of salt

1/4 cup white sugar

1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon powder

Butter (for pan)

Directions:

Cut the crust off the bread and cut it into cubes.

Mix eggs, milk and a pinch of salt together in a bowl.

Whisk, whisk, whisk!

In a pan, melt butter.

Coat bread cubes with egg mixture.

Saute in pan and flip so each side is a bit browned.

Combine sugar and cinnamon is separate bowl.

Dunk cooked pieces into cinnamon sugar.

Dip into maple syrup and enjoy!

