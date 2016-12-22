French Toast Bites

Ingredients:
Bread
2 eggs
1/4 cup of milk
Pinch of salt
1/4 cup white sugar
1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon powder
Butter (for pan)
Directions:
Cut the crust off the bread and cut it into cubes.
Mix eggs, milk and a pinch of salt together in a bowl.
Whisk, whisk, whisk!
In a pan, melt butter.
Coat bread cubes with egg mixture.
Saute in pan and flip so each side is a bit browned.
Combine sugar and cinnamon is separate bowl.
Dunk cooked pieces into cinnamon sugar.
Dip into maple syrup and enjoy!
