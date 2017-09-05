Espinaca (Photo: Chef Luis, Abuelo's)

Espinaca

Ingredients:

Step 1

1/2 package Frozen Spinach, thawed and drained

Step 2

½ oz. Margarine

1 cup Sliced Mushrooms

1/4 cup diced Onions

1 tsp. chopped garlic

Step 3

1 cups Frozen Corn, thawed

½ Tbs. jalapeno puree

½ Tbs. Lawry’s Seasoning Salt

4 oz. Cream Cheese

Step 4

2-1/2 cups Queso

1/4 cup sour cream

Procedure:

Step 1

Place spinach in colander and drain all liquid. Set aside.

Step 2

Melt margarine in sauce pan over medium heat. Add mushrooms, onions, garlic and sauté until onions are transparent, approx. 5 min.

Step 3

Add corn, jalapeño puree and Lawry’s seasoned salt to onion / mushroom mixture. Add cream cheese. Stir to allow cream cheese to melt and incorporate to all ingredients. Cook an additional 3 min. over medium heat. Remove from heat.

Step 4

Add Queso, drained spinach and sour cream. Mix well.

