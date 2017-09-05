KPNX
Close

Espinaca

Chef Luis, Abuelo's , KPNX 12:25 PM. MST September 05, 2017

Espinaca

 

Ingredients:

Step 1

1/2 package Frozen Spinach, thawed and drained

 

Step 2

½  oz. Margarine

1 cup Sliced Mushrooms

1/4 cup diced Onions

1 tsp. chopped garlic

 

Step 3

1 cups Frozen Corn, thawed

½  Tbs. jalapeno puree

½  Tbs. Lawry’s Seasoning Salt

4 oz. Cream Cheese

 

Step 4

2-1/2 cups Queso

1/4 cup sour cream

 

 

Procedure:

Step 1

Place spinach in colander and drain all liquid. Set aside.

 

Step 2

Melt margarine in sauce pan over medium heat. Add mushrooms, onions, garlic and sauté until onions are transparent, approx. 5 min.

 

Step 3

Add corn, jalapeño puree and Lawry’s seasoned salt to onion / mushroom mixture. Add cream cheese. Stir to allow cream cheese to melt and incorporate to all ingredients. Cook an additional 3 min. over medium heat. Remove from heat.

 

Step 4

Add Queso, drained spinach and sour cream. Mix well.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories