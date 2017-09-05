Espinaca
Ingredients:
Step 1
1/2 package Frozen Spinach, thawed and drained
Step 2
½ oz. Margarine
1 cup Sliced Mushrooms
1/4 cup diced Onions
1 tsp. chopped garlic
Step 3
1 cups Frozen Corn, thawed
½ Tbs. jalapeno puree
½ Tbs. Lawry’s Seasoning Salt
4 oz. Cream Cheese
Step 4
2-1/2 cups Queso
1/4 cup sour cream
Procedure:
Step 1
Place spinach in colander and drain all liquid. Set aside.
Step 2
Melt margarine in sauce pan over medium heat. Add mushrooms, onions, garlic and sauté until onions are transparent, approx. 5 min.
Step 3
Add corn, jalapeño puree and Lawry’s seasoned salt to onion / mushroom mixture. Add cream cheese. Stir to allow cream cheese to melt and incorporate to all ingredients. Cook an additional 3 min. over medium heat. Remove from heat.
Step 4
Add Queso, drained spinach and sour cream. Mix well.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs