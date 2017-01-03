Crab Gnocchi

Ingredients for Ricotta Gnocchi:

1 pound fresh ricotta cheese, drained

2 large egg yolks

2 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

About 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

Ingredients for Tomato Sauce:

2 cups stewed tomatoes

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

¼ cup unsalted butter

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat leaf parsley

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup chopped fresh basil

Ingredients for Butter Poached Crab:

2 whole blue or snow crabs

Salt, as needed

1 pound butter

2 gloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 cup sautéed spinach

Directions:

To prepare the gnocchi, gently mix the cheese, egg yolks, salt and nutmeg in a large bowl until blended.

Using your hands, fold the flour gradually into the cheese mixture. You may need more or less flour depending on how well the cheese is drained. Work the dough until it is forms a loose ball, turn out onto lightly floured surface and knead once or twice. Divide the dough into four pieces and form into a long rope about ¾ inch in diameter. Lightly dust each rope with flour to prevent sticking when you cut them into gnocchi.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly dust it with flour. Cut the ropes into ¾ inch long pieces and transfer each piece to the baking sheet.

Transfer the gnocchi to the baking sheet and refrigerate, uncovered, for up to 24 hours. (Do not cover with a damp cloth or the gnocchi will soften.) After the gnocchi dry for 24 hours in the refrigerator, they can be transferred to a plastic container and frozen for up to 1 week. Let them thaw before cooking.

Fill a large saucepan with lightly salted water and bring to a boil over high heat. Gently drop the gnocchi into the water and cook for about 2 minutes, or until the gnocchi bob to the surface. When they do, cook for 1 minute longer and then drain, reserving about ¼ of the pasta water.

To prepare the tomato sauce, heat the tomato over medium-high heat. Thin or loosen with a little pasta water. Stir in ½ cup of olive oil and the butter until the butter is incorporated. Toss the gnocchi with the tomato sauce. Stir in the parsley and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Divide the gnocchi on 4 serving plates and drizzle with olive oil.

Directions for crab:

Bring a large pot of water to boil. Add the crab & cook until just done, about 7 minutes.

Remove the meat from the crab and set aside.

In a small saucepan over low heat melt the butter with the garlic until completely melted. Add the crab meat, just to warm it.

Remove the crab and toss with the parsley and serve immediately.

Sautee in olive oil, with spinach. Add 1 ½ cup of tomato sauce and 2 cups gnocchi & crab meat.

