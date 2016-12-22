Christmas Eve Leftover Fritatta

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

8 eggs, whisked

2 tablespoons cream

2 cups green bean casserole

2 cups mashed potatoes, or roasted potatoes, chopped

2 cups turkey, rough chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved or regular tomatoes, diced (Optional)

2 cups cheese of your choice, shredded

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large skillet heat butter.

Whisk eggs and cream together. Pour eggs into skillet.

Add layers or randomly sprinkle green bean casserole, mashed or roasted potatoes, turkey and tomatoes over eggs.

Sprinkle cheese over top. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Cover and cook on low heat until done.

