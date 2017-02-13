Chocolate Cherry Crispy Rice Hearts

Ingredients:



Crispy Hearts

¼ cup of Challenge Butter, cut into small pieces

4 cups of mini marshmallows

1 tablespoon of vanilla

6 cups of crispy rice cereal

1 cup of diced dried cherries (cranberries or strawberries can be substituted)

½ cup of mini chocolate chips

½ cup of silvered almonds (optional) Supper White Cream Cheese Frosting

8 ounces of Challenge Cream Cheese, softened

2 cups of confectioners’ sugar

Food coloring, optional Extras-optional

Lollipop sticks

Sprinkles or cupcake decorations

Treat bags

Directions:

1. Add marshmallows and butter in a large microwave safe bowl. Microwave for about 90 seconds, or until butter is melted and marshmallows are soft. Stir until well-blended. Stir in vanilla.

2. Add cereal. Stir until well coated.

3. Stir in fruit, chocolate chips and nuts if desired.

4. Spray or butter heart shaped cookie cutter, size of your choice. Using buttered spatula or waxed paper, press mixture evenly and firmly into cookie cutter to form a heart. If desired, push a lollipop stick in bottom.

(© 2017 KPNX)