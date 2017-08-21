Chef Stratta's Watermelon and Cucumber Salad

For the balsamic vinaigrette
INGREDIENTS:
1/3 C- white balsamic vinegar
1 TBS- Dijon mustard
1 TBS Honey
TT- Kosher salt and White pepper
1 C- blended olive oil
DIRECTIONS:
Place the honey and with the salt and pepper in a high-speed blender and blend until smooth, then emulsify with the oil pouring in a slow steady stream.
For the salad
INGREDIENTS:
4 C- fresh seedless watermelon (peeled)
4 C- English cucumber (peeled)
4 TBS- balsamic vinaigrette
½ C- Goat cheese
½ C- salted pepitas
½ C- radishes (thinly sliced)
1 C- arugula
DIRECTIONS:
Dice the cucumbers and watermelon into ¾-inch cubes and place in a bowl with the vinaigrette. Garnish with the arugula, radishes, cheese and pepitas. Serve chilled.
