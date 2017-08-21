Chef Stratta's Watermelon and Cucumber Salad

Chef John Collura's Pumpkin Ravioli Recipe (Photo: Channel 12)

For the balsamic vinaigrette

INGREDIENTS:

1/3 C- white balsamic vinegar

1 TBS- Dijon mustard

1 TBS Honey

TT- Kosher salt and White pepper

1 C- blended olive oil

DIRECTIONS:

Place the honey and with the salt and pepper in a high-speed blender and blend until smooth, then emulsify with the oil pouring in a slow steady stream.

For the salad

INGREDIENTS:

4 C- fresh seedless watermelon (peeled)

4 C- English cucumber (peeled)

4 TBS- balsamic vinaigrette

½ C- Goat cheese

½ C- salted pepitas

½ C- radishes (thinly sliced)

1 C- arugula

DIRECTIONS:

Dice the cucumbers and watermelon into ¾-inch cubes and place in a bowl with the vinaigrette. Garnish with the arugula, radishes, cheese and pepitas. Serve chilled.

