Chef Stratta's Grilled Corn with Cotija Cheese

For the corn
INGREDIENTS:
8 EA- fresh white corn ears
DIRECTIONS:
Grill the corn in the husk over open wood fire until golden brown.
For the garnish
INGREDIENTS:
½ C- butter
½ C- Mayonnaise
¼ C- cotija cheese (crumbled)
¼ C- cilantro leaves
1 TSP- powdered Morita chilies
4 EA- lime wedges
DIRECTIONS:
Combine the mayonnaise with the soft butter. Grill the corn and brush liberally with the mayonnaise mixture and garnish with the cotija, cilantro, and chili and garnish with a wedge of lime.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs