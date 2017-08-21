Chef Stratta's Grilled Corn with Cotija Cheese

Chef John Collura's Pumpkin Ravioli Recipe (Photo: Channel 12)

For the corn

INGREDIENTS:

8 EA- fresh white corn ears

DIRECTIONS:

Grill the corn in the husk over open wood fire until golden brown.

For the garnish

INGREDIENTS:

½ C- butter

½ C- Mayonnaise

¼ C- cotija cheese (crumbled)

¼ C- cilantro leaves

1 TSP- powdered Morita chilies

4 EA- lime wedges

DIRECTIONS:

Combine the mayonnaise with the soft butter. Grill the corn and brush liberally with the mayonnaise mixture and garnish with the cotija, cilantro, and chili and garnish with a wedge of lime.

