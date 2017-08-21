Chef Stratta's Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Marinating the chickens
INGREDIENTS:
3 EA- whole chickens
1 QT- buttermilk
½ C- minced garlic
1 C- white onion
1 TBS- paprika
¼ C- ‘Franks’ hot sauce
TT- salt and black pepper
DIRECTIONS:
Drain the chickens well from brine. Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl and soak chickens for 24 hours, covered and refrigerated.
Frying the chickens
INGREDIENTS:
All- brined and marinated chickens
2 C- AP flour
2 C- corn starch
1 C- corn flakes
1 C- Panko breadcrumbs
TT- salt and peeper
DIRECTIONS:
Combine the flour, corn starch, panko and crushed corn flakes in a bowl and coat the marinated chicken.
Fry at 350’F until golden brown and internal temperature of 155’F.
Season and serve crispy with mustard dressing.
