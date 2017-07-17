Chef Nikita's Greek Chicken Pita Burgers

Ingredients for burgers:

1 lb of ground chicken

1/4th cup of feta cheese

1/4th cup of chopped parsley and mint

1/4th cup of chopped red onion

½ teaspoon of salt

1 egg

1/4th cup of breadcrumbs

2 plum tomatoes, sliced

½ head of butter leaf lettuce

Olive oil for grilling

4 pita wraps

Directions:

1. In a bowl, mix together the chicken, breadcrumbs, onion, salt, feta, parsley and mint and egg and mix well.

2. Form palm sized burgers and set aside. On medium heat, drizzle some olive oil and place burgers on pan. Grill for at least 5 minutes on each side or until golden brown and the juices run clear.

3. Let the burgers cool for at least 3-4 minutes then place into pita bread. Add tomatoes and leaves of lettuce into pita bread and serve with dill and yogurt sauce. Enjoy!

Ingredients for the Yogurt Sauce:

1 cup of Greek yogurt

½ tbls of chopped dill

½ tbls of finely chopped mint

1/4th tsp of garlic powder

1/4th tsp of black pepper

1/4th tsp of salt

½ of chopped cucumber

½ tbls of lemon juice

Directions:

1. In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together. Taste for seasoning and make sure to adjust seasoning if needed. Chill for at least 30 minutes before serve. Serve with Greek Chicken burgers and enjoy!

© 2017 KPNX-TV