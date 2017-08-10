Chef Mattew G's Charred Tomato Relish over Creamy Ricotta

Charred Tomato Relish over Creamy Ricotta

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

- 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil + more to drizzle

- 1 carton cherry tomatoes

- 1/2 tsp chopped thyme

- Kosher salt

- Freshly cracked black pepper

- 3 Tablespoons red wine vinegar

- 2 cups ricotta, whole milk

DIRECTIONS:

1. Heat a large skillet to medium high heat. Add in the oil and tomatoes to the pan and cook for 2 minutes until skins of the tomatoes blister. Add the thyme and cook 3 seconds. Season with kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper. Turn off the heat and add in the vinegar.

2. In a separate bowl, whip the ricotta with a wire whisk or a stand mixture.

3. Spoon the tomatoes over the ricotta and drizzle with more extra virgin olive oil. Serve with crackers or crusty bread.

Difficulty: Very easy

Recipe courtesy of Matthew Grunwald

