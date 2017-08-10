Chef Mattew G's Charred Tomato Relish over Creamy Ricotta

Charred Tomato Relish over Creamy Ricotta
Serves: 4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil + more to drizzle
- 1 carton cherry tomatoes
- 1/2 tsp chopped thyme
- Kosher salt
- Freshly cracked black pepper
- 3 Tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 2 cups ricotta, whole milk
DIRECTIONS:
1. Heat a large skillet to medium high heat. Add in the oil and tomatoes to the pan and cook for 2 minutes until skins of the tomatoes blister. Add the thyme and cook 3 seconds. Season with kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper. Turn off the heat and add in the vinegar.
2. In a separate bowl, whip the ricotta with a wire whisk or a stand mixture.
3. Spoon the tomatoes over the ricotta and drizzle with more extra virgin olive oil. Serve with crackers or crusty bread.
Difficulty: Very easy
Recipe courtesy of Matthew Grunwald
