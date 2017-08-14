Chef Laura's Berry Delicious Açai Bowls

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pack frozen pure açai
- 2 teaspoons unsweetened coconut water
- 1/2 banana
- 1 teaspoon almond butter
- 2 teaspoons Laura's Gourmet Granola, LocoCocoNut Crunch
- 1/2 cup assorted berries
- 1/2 banana
DIRECTIONS:
1. Place acai, coconut water (or almond milk), banana and almond butter in a blender and puree until “smoothie” smooth. Divide into two small serving bowls.
2. Top with Laura’s Gourmet Granola, LocoCocoNut (Or AppleLicious) Crunch and assorted berries, bananas (or flax) Enjoy!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pack frozen pure açai
- 2 teaspoons unsweetened almond milk
- 1 banana
- 1 teaspoon almond butter
- 2 teaspoons Laura's Gourmet Granola, AppleLicious Crunch
- 1/2 cup assorted berries
- 1 teaspoon ground flax seed
DIRECTIONS:
1. Place acai, coconut water (or almond milk), banana and almond butter in a blender and puree until “smoothie” smooth. Divide into two small serving bowls.
2. Top with Laura’s Gourmet Granola, LocoCocoNut (Or AppleLicious) Crunch and assorted berries, bananas (or flax) Enjoy!
