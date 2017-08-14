Chef Laura's Berry Delicious Açai Bowls

INGREDIENTS:

- 1 pack frozen pure açai

- 2 teaspoons unsweetened coconut water

- 1/2 banana

- 1 teaspoon almond butter

- 2 teaspoons Laura's Gourmet Granola, LocoCocoNut Crunch

- 1/2 cup assorted berries

- 1/2 banana

DIRECTIONS:

1. Place acai, coconut water (or almond milk), banana and almond butter in a blender and puree until “smoothie” smooth. Divide into two small serving bowls.

2. Top with Laura’s Gourmet Granola, LocoCocoNut (Or AppleLicious) Crunch and assorted berries, bananas (or flax) Enjoy!

INGREDIENTS:

- 1 pack frozen pure açai

- 2 teaspoons unsweetened almond milk

- 1 banana

- 1 teaspoon almond butter

- 2 teaspoons Laura's Gourmet Granola, AppleLicious Crunch

- 1/2 cup assorted berries

- 1 teaspoon ground flax seed

DIRECTIONS:

