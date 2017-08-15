Chef Josh's Spent Grain Peanut Butter Cookies

INGREDIENTS:

2 Cups peanut butter

1 ½ Cups sugar

3 eggs

1 Cup spent grain

DIRECTIONS:

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Using the red handled scoop, portion the cookies on to a sheet pan. Press down in the center of each cookie to spread the cookie out. Place in the oven at 350 degrees and bake for 3 minutes. Rotate the tray and bake for another 3 minutes. Pull the tray and let cool. Store , label and date.

© 2017 KPNX-TV