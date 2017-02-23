Cheese Crackers

Ingredients:

2 cups Cheddar cheese

1 cup Parmesan

Salt and seasons of your choice (garlic powder, etc.)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Line a 9 X 13-inch shallow backing sheet with parchment paper.

3. Sprinkle cheddar cheese over parchment paper.

4. Top with grated parmesan.

5. Make sure there is a thin and equally distrusted layer of cheese.

6. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. Make sure the cheese is melted and bubbly but not burnt.

7. When done, remove from oven and let rest for 50 minutes.

8. Slice into squares or triangles.

9. Crackers will harden while they cool.

10. If too soft, return to oven and lower the temperature to 200 degrees and let cook for another 10 minutes.

11. Serve with deli meats of your choice

