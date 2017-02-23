KPNX
Brown Rice Flower Chips

Jan D'Atri , KPNX 12:41 PM. MST February 23, 2017

Ingredients:

½ cup Brown Rice Flower

½ cup Water

1 TBS Olive Oil

Seasonings to taste

 

Directions:

1.       Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2.       Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

3.       In a small bowl mix brown rice flower, water, oil and seasonings of your choice.

4.       Mix until batter is lump free but slightly runny.

5.       Drop batter by the teaspoon onto parchment paper about 1 inch apart.

6.       Batter will spread as it cooks.

7.       Bake for 10-12 minutes or until chips are golden brown.

8.       Serve with humus.

