Brown Butter Balsamic Gnocchi with wild mushrooms and truffle

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of unsalted butter

8 ounces gnocchi, blanched & drained

3 ounces roasted wild mushrooms

4 ounces brown butter-balsamic emulsion

1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese, grated

1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

4 sage leaves, fried crispy

1 ounce Asiago cheese

Instructions:

Heat a medium sized sauté pan over high heat. Add the butter once the pan is hot. Once melted, add the blanched gnocchi to the pan and sauté on each side for 30 seconds.

Add the roasted wild mushrooms to the gnocchi and then toss with the brown butter-balsamic emulsion. Cook for 1 minute, turn off heat and add parmesan, kosher salt and pepper. Toss all ingredients until incorporated.

Remove pan from the heat and spoon gnocchi into the center of a round bowl. Garnish with 4 fried sage leaves and shaved asiago cheese. Serve immediately.



Chef's Note:

If adding the supplemental black winter truffle, shave ¼-½ oz. of truffle onto the dish with a microplane.



