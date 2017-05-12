Breakfast Pizza

Ingredients

1 package Shredded Hash Browns

2 tablespoons butter, melted

6 eggs, scrambled

1 lb (about 8 slices) bacon, cooked crisp

2 cups shredded cheddar or cheese of your choice

Salt and pepper, for seasoning

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Place parchment paper in a large (8-10 inch) oven proof skillet. Cut parchment paper to fit the pan, leaving about a 2 inch border. Spray with cooking spray or coat with olive oil or melted butter.

Spread the hash browns over the paper inside the pan and gently pat down. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of melted butter, sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Bake 20-25 minutes or until potatoes become golden brown on top.

While the potato crust is baking, cook bacon and make the scrambled eggs. Set both aside.

Remove the crust from the oven and sprinkle with the scrambled eggs.

Next, crumble the bacon and sprinkle it over the eggs.

Spread cheese evenly over top.

Return the pizza to the oven and bake for an additional 10 minutes or just until cheese has melted. Slice pizza style and serve hot.

