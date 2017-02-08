Blueberry Pie Bar

Ingredients:

1 stick of Challenge Butter

1 ½ cup of flour

½ teaspoon of cinnamon

½ teaspoon of salt Blueberry Filling

1 egg

½ cup of vanilla flavored Greek yogurt

1/3 cup of sugar

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of flour

4 teaspoons of corn starch

1 tablespoon of vanilla

2 cups of fresh blueberries



Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. Spray an 8x8 baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line pan with parchment paper for easy removal.

3. In a food processor, add butter, sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt. Pulse until well combined and mixture begins to clump.

4. Remove ¾ of crumb mixture and pat into the bottom of prepared pan. The remaining will be used for the crumble topping.

5. To make the filling, whisk together egg, yogurt, sugar, lemon juice, flour, cornstarch and vanilla extract. Stir in blueberries.

6. Pour filling over crust.

7. To make crumble top, squeeze together the remaining crust mixture in your hands. Gently break apart and sprinkle on top to make crumble topping.

8. Bake for one hour. Let cool completely, at least 2 hours before slicing. Creates 9 generous pieces.



(© 2017 KPNX)