Aunt Judy's Comfort Soup

Chef Trudy Maples shares a family recipe that is sure to become a favorite in your home!

Trudy Maples, Inspiring Health and Wellness , KPNX 2:55 PM. MST January 23, 2017

Ingredients:
1 pound hamburger meat
2 cloves of garlic
Salt and Pepper
Garlic Powder
Onion Powder
1 Yellow Onion - small
1 can of white sweet petite corn
1 can of tomato soup
1 can of green beans
1 can of Rotel Hot
 
Directions:
In the covered baker, place the hamburger meat, chopped onion, 2 pressed garlic cloves, 3 sprinkles of garlic powder and onion powder and salt and pepper. Cover and microwave on high for about 8 minutes until meat is done.
While the meat is cooking, open the cans and put them all in without draining the liquid off. Put the lid back on and microwave another 10 minutes or so until heated all the way through. Season to taste with more salt and pepper.Enjoy and serve with corn bread.

(© 2017 KPNX)


