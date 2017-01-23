Aunt Judy's Comfort Soup

Ingredients:

1 pound hamburger meat

2 cloves of garlic

Salt and Pepper

Garlic Powder

Onion Powder

1 Yellow Onion - small

1 can of white sweet petite corn

1 can of tomato soup

1 can of green beans

1 can of Rotel Hot

Directions:

In the covered baker, place the hamburger meat, chopped onion, 2 pressed garlic cloves, 3 sprinkles of garlic powder and onion powder and salt and pepper. Cover and microwave on high for about 8 minutes until meat is done.

While the meat is cooking, open the cans and put them all in without draining the liquid off. Put the lid back on and microwave another 10 minutes or so until heated all the way through. Season to taste with more salt and pepper.Enjoy and serve with corn bread.

