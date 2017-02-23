Apple Chips

Ingredients:

2 – 3 large Honey Crisp or Pink Lady Apples

1 Lemon

2 cups of Water

Directions:

1. In a medium bowl squeeze lemon juice and add water.

2. Heat oven to 220 degrees.

3. With a mandolin slicer or sharp knife slice apples thinly.

4. Place apples in lemon water for 10 minutes to stop apples from browning.

5. Pat apple slices dry with paper towel.

6. Place slices on baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

7. Bake for about an hour (apples will be done when edges curl up).

8. If too soft, continue to cook until crisp.

9. Serve with caramel sauce or peanut butter.

