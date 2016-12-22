4-Ingredient Shortbread Cookie

eggnog shortbread

Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) butter

2/3 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons eggnog

2 1/2 cup flour

For the Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

A few drops or more bourbon or water

Directions:

In a Mixing bowl with electric mixer, beat butter and powdered sugar together until light and fluffy.

Add eggnog and mix.

Add flour and mix until well combined.

On a floured surface, roll out dough to about 1/2 inch thick consistency.

Cut out 2-inch squares or other decorations with cookie cutters.

Place on baking sheet about 1/2 inch apart.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 14 minutes or until golden brown.

