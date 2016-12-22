4-Ingredient Shortbread Cookie

Ingredients:
1 cup (2 sticks) butter
2/3 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons eggnog
2 1/2 cup flour
For the Glaze:
1 cup powdered sugar
A few drops or more bourbon or water
Directions:
In a Mixing bowl with electric mixer, beat butter and powdered sugar together until light and fluffy.
Add eggnog and mix.
Add flour and mix until well combined.
On a floured surface, roll out dough to about 1/2 inch thick consistency.
Cut out 2-inch squares or other decorations with cookie cutters.
Place on baking sheet about 1/2 inch apart.
Bake at 350 degrees for about 14 minutes or until golden brown.
