12 News family recipes: Trisha Hendricks' Goldrush Brownies

Trisha Henderick's family recipe for Goldrush Brownies has been passed down for generations. (Photo: 12 News)

If you want to try out Trisha's brownies, here's everything you need to get started.

Ingredients:

1 can (14 ounces) of sweetened condensed milk

1 1/3 cups of crushed graham cracker crumbs

1 small - 8 ounce bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup of chopped walnuts

About 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar

Optional ingredients:

Butterscotch chips or Shredded coconut

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir all of the ingredients together in a large bowl. Then spoon out the mixture into a greased and floured 8x8 pan. Put the pan into the preheated oven and bake for 30-35 minutes until golden brown. Finally, lightly sprinkle the powered sugar on top and enjoy!

