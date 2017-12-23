12 News family recipes: Trisha Hendricks' Goldrush Brownies

If you want to try out Trisha's brownies, here's everything you need to get started.
Ingredients:
1 can (14 ounces) of sweetened condensed milk
1 1/3 cups of crushed graham cracker crumbs
1 small - 8 ounce bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 cup of chopped walnuts
About 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar
Optional ingredients:
Butterscotch chips or Shredded coconut
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir all of the ingredients together in a large bowl. Then spoon out the mixture into a greased and floured 8x8 pan. Put the pan into the preheated oven and bake for 30-35 minutes until golden brown. Finally, lightly sprinkle the powered sugar on top and enjoy!
