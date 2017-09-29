10 Minute Pasta Sauce

Ingredients:
4 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 large sweet yellow onion, chopped fine
4-5 cloves of garlic, minced
1 pint Cherry or Grape Tomatoes (or 3 large Vine Ripened Tomatoes,
or 1 (28oz) can of Diced Tomatoes )
2 heaping tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions:
In a medium saucepan, heat olive oil and sauté onions and garlic until softened, about 3-4 minutes. Add tomatoes, basil and red pepper flakes. Cook for another 4-5 minutes. When done, add salt and pepper to taste.
Perfect for Pasta or Chicken Parmesan
