New trends coloring wedding flowers in new shades

(Photo: Monique Griego/12 News)

PHOENIX - From big and bold to small and succulent, flowers for a bride and groom's favorite day are definitely blossoming into a whole new shade.

"We've seen a lot of blush and navy's or blush with a darker aspect to it," said Kaitlyn Rump with Y-Not Party & Rentals.

She's also seeing a lot more color, including pastels like turquoise, blush and even some lighter shades.

As for the bouquets shape, it used to be that wedding flowers were picture perfect. But now, there are so many options.

Fabulous Florals said you can go organic with a loose look. Or don't be a square and get a round arrangement.

Another idea is to go natural with what's in season. Here in Arizona, wildflowers are starting to bloom and they can fill your bouquet.

"My biggest piece of advice is to go with your first instinct," Ms. Rump said. "If you like something and you change it four times, the day of your event you're not going to like what you see."

And you want to not just like, but love those flowers. Because you'll be holding them forever in your memory.

