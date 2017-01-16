How to eat healty, not expensively

It is possible to go to the grocery and get healthy food, yet not spend a lot of money. (Photo: 12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - You work out hard. Really hard. But you're not getting the gains or losing the weight that you want.

Blame your diet.

"We all say hear that abs are really made in the kitchen," said Ashley Richards, a nutritionist at Advantage Fit in Scottsdale. "You can't out-exercise a bad diet. Nutrition is the key point in someone trying to be healthy.

"People definitely think that if they eat healthy, they're going to be spending a lot of money -- that they're going to the grocery store just to buy healthy foods."

But Richards said that's definitely not always true.

"There are definitely ways you can eat healthy in your day-to-day life ... without spending a lot of money," she said.

So let's start with breakfast.

"Replace your fruit juice with an actual piece of fruit," Richards said. "Instead of a glass of orange juice, you could have half an orange or a whole orange. The orange will have fiber, more vitamins and minerals and won't spike your blood sugar."

You could also eat oatmeal instead of sugary cereal.

Now for lunch.

"Plan ahead at the grocery store," said Richards. "List out what you want to have for lunch. You may spend $20 dollars at the grocery store planning out your meals. But if you went to Subway once a day, you'd be spending about $30 to $40 over the week."

For dinner, do the same. Plan your meals and play around with healthy, whole foods that may be new to you.

"Quinoa is a grain that has protein, carbohydrates, (plus) a much slower digestive process," Richards said.

And speaking of slow, don't workout hard then slow down your metabolism and empty your wallet with empty calories.

"Empty calories are foods that may taste good, like cookies, cakes and chips," said Richards. "They're full of salt and sugar, but they're void of other nutrient value."

Now you can take these tips, eat healthy and inexpensively and not waste away your workout.

Find out more about Advantage Training here.

(© 2017 KPNX)