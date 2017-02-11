Where do most of the roses for Valentine's Day come from?

Colombian roses to be imported for Valentine's Day.

(NBC) In the days before Valentine's Day, flower producers in Colombia are hard at work during the industry's busiest season.

The South American country is the world's second-biggest flower exporter.

Employees at this flower plantation 18 miles northwest of Bogota picked and packaged roses for Valentine's day.

In some past years, flower exporters faced a loveless Valentine's Day due to poor crops.

But this could be a good year for flower growers and exporters.

Workers at the packing plant usually put together more than 250,000 boxes in the two weeks before the big day.

That's a whopping 65 jumbo jets full of flowers.

And the United States is the biggest market for Colombian flowers.

Close to 80 percent of the flowers imported by the U.S. come from Colombia.

